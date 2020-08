Your First Look At Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s New Beauty Series

More than anything, Huntington-Whiteley hopes that the About Face series inspires young people — women especially — to see the opportunities in the beauty industry and feel motivated to carve out their own piece of the pie. "For so long, the beauty industry has been dominated by large conglomerates who controlled the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of beauty brands," explains Huntington-Whiteley. "What we’ve witnessed in the last five years is a complete disruption of that age-old business model, and for the most part, these disrupters are women . My goal has always been celebrating these founders, artists, and talent who are making waves in this multi-billion dollar business — and you can’t talk about the beauty industry today without talking about the women who are transforming it."