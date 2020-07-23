Huda Beauty’s New Launch Will Make Your Skin Glow

Get ready to get your glow on: Huda Beauty is turning up the wattage with its newest luminous launches — and we've got the exclusive scoop right here. It was just last year when the beauty brand released its N.Y.M.P.H. body highlighters, and now that same liquid radiance is being captured in one seriously covetable compact. Meet the N.Y.M.P.H. All-Over Body Highlighter Powder.
The new pearl-infused, limited-edition formula can be dusted from H-2-T for strobing everything from cheekbones to eyelids, chest, and legs. It comes packaged in a glimmering compact with a rose-cut powder design that's so stunning, we almost don’t want to muss it up (but £35 is a lot to spend on beauty-shelf decor and we want that glow-up).
If there’s one thing Huda Kattan is especially passionate about, it’s skin. This past February, the beauty mogul debuted Wishful, her take on complexion-enhancing skincare products. And while it may seem like we've reached peak highlighter, this jumbo-sized powder formula (available in a beautiful bronze-y rose gold) is better than makeup — it's portable "good lighting," aka something that will come in handy during our next Zoom call.
But, that’s not the only glow modality Kattan is unveiling under her Huda Beauty line! Our luminous-skin craving beauty needs will also be graced with a coconut water-infused face mist that's set to drop this week. In addition to smelling like a beach vacay, the hydrating formula sets makeup in place and soothes overall complexions.
Both of these new glimmering-summer-skin launches will be exclusive to the Huda Beauty website, so be sure to set your timers when they hit the site on 24th July— we're already calling that they won't stay in stock for long.
