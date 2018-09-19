Doing Beyoncé's Makeup Changed My Life Forever

At the time, I was living in my car in L.A. My mom offered to pay for me to go back to a different college and pick another path because "makeup was not working out for me." I'm so glad I didn't listen. I love my mom, and if it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be where I am — but I just knew I had it in me, that I was meant to be doing this. We all have to pay our dues, and I knew that in the long run my parents would see that and appreciate the work that I was putting in.