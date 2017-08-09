Drake's Degrassi Curls Are Back — & It Means SO Much To Fans

When a celebrity grows out his or her hair, we rarely bat an eye. Because that's what hair does. It grows. But when it comes to the re-emergence of Drake's glorious curls, it was hard not to take notice.
This week, Drake performed at OVO Fest with a brand-new look that reminds us of his Degrassi days. And fans have a few theories behind the sudden transformation.
As Twitter users quickly pointed out, Drake's beauty evolution often aligns with the projects he's working on. Not only does his facial hair transform from album to album, but so does his fade. Now, coming off the popularity of More Life, Drake is rocking his natural curls and fans think this has a lot to do with his upcoming album. Immediately, rumors started flying that Take Care Part Two is on its way.
Advertisement
"Drake grew his hair back and got that look in his eyes. He bout to drop that primo, sad-boy, please come back music," one Twitter user wrote. "Drake growing his hair out... real ones know what's coming," another one added.
Drake grew his hair back and got that look in his eyes. He bout to drop that primo, sad-boy, please come back music pic.twitter.com/QAuBZ6lqnJ— 〽️ac (@T_DMac) July 26, 2017
@Drake growing that hair out again.... real ones know what's coming— Ronald Cleveland (@Cleveland_25) July 25, 2017
listen .... trey brought back the "trey day" braids.... drake brought back the "take care" hair . some good ass music about to drop pic.twitter.com/fINVUV20E1— J.Minaj? (@JasmineNxcole) July 23, 2017
While the hair change could certainly all could come down to business, as fans are speculating, we have a couple other theories to add. After all, Drake is the king of trolling.
Theory #2: His barber is simply on vacation and can't get to Drake while he's in Toronto.
Theory #3: It's a "break-up cut." Whether that "relationship" with Jennifer Lopez was legitimate or not, we can't imagine it's easy seeing the singer with her new beau, Alex Rodriguez, all over social media. Sometimes, a change is what you need.
Theory #4: He's feeling unstoppable, on top of his game, and looking forward to rocking a new look. Because sometimes, it really is just a haircut.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement