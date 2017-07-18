La La Anthony Talked About Why Hollywood Has Little Representation Of Afro-Latina Women

La La Anthony wants Hollywood to think "outside the box" about casting Latina women.
In an interview with Latina magazine published earlier this month, Anthony said that there's little recognition of Afro-Latina women in Hollywood.
"I definitely don't feel like I'm what Hollywood thinks of when they think of a Latina actress at all. They are imagining a different look, a different vibe," the Power star told the magazine. "People still tell me, 'You speak Spanish? You're Spanish? You're Puerto Rican?' They can't wrap their minds around it."
Anthony also said that Hollywood "just hasn’t been thinking outside the box when it comes to Latina women."
"We come in all colors. My grandfather was extremely dark and from Puerto Rico, but his brother had blond hair and blue eyes. There are so many different shades, and I think Hollywood has yet to realize that," Anthony told Latina. "It is challenging, but all I can continue to do is try out for the roles and show them, 'Hey, we come in all shades and with all hair textures and all colors and all everything!'''
Orange Is The New Black star Dascha Polanco has also talked about being an Afro-Latina in Hollywood in the past, People notes. In an interview with Vivala magazine last month, the actress revealed that she was told not to look "too Latina."
"We have to be 'Fake [Latinas],'" Polanco told Vivala in June. "And here’s the thing about 'Fake Latinas' – when you look at Latinas who are succeeding in Hollywood... [they're] super thin, and you really can't tell if she’s Latina or not."
It's great that stars like Anthony and Polanco are speaking out about their struggles in Hollywood — hopefully words like theirs will inspire real change.
