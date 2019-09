Doing Beyoncé's Makeup Changed My Life Forever

My break came when I was working with Lilly Ghalichi . Lilly knew my situation — at the time I was living in my car — and she was like, "Look, I'm traveling all the time, why don't you just stay with me?" We became roommates and we did a trade-off: I would pay her in makeup services, and in return, I lived with her in her apartment. I went from living in my Mazda to a beautiful penthouse in West Hollywood. This was an important part to my story because it's proof that no matter where you come from and how hard it may seem, things can turn around in a second. You just don't know what could be right around the corner.