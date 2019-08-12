Just when you thought getting an appointment with your colorist was complicated enough (with everyone going blonde nowadays), there's a new client base starting to book time under the bleach bowl. We're talking about dudes. Yep, the streets of L.A. are starting to resemble Eminem's performance of The Real Slim Shady at the 2000 MTV VMAs. A look well worn by stars like Frank Ocean and trademarked on classic movie characters like Draco Malfoy is now being embraced by more and more male celebrities.
Celebrity hair colorist Jess Brown, who dyed G-Eazy's hair platinum, points to the change in seasons and the no-risk factor. "The summer is a good time for anybody to make a change with their hair. It's fun and non-committal for them, especially if their hair is short," she tells Refinery29. But it's the wave of influence that really has the trend blooming now more than ever, according to Brown. "When you start seeing it so much more—there's Pete Davidson now and G-Eazy — when guys like that, that have huge followings, when we start seeing them go platinum, I think it makes it much more accessible," she adds.
Brown assures us that we can expect to see more bleached hair from the guys, but in the meantime, we've rounded up the latest, ahead.
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum debuted a fresh platinum buzz cut on Instagram Stories that left social media split. "Bad idea? Haha," he wrote as he polled his followers (59% of them voted yes). The actor, who is now being compared to Eminem, seems to be digging his new look no matter what people think. "Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing so...," he wrote in a follow-up post.
Ansel Elgort
After a brief stint as Charlie-Bucket blonde this September (just because!), Elgort appears to have gone even lighter for winter — specifically, a white-hot platinum. Of course, the face of Ralph Lauren Red Rush has yet to give any real reason as to why he transformed into Draco Malfoy, but truth be told, we're onboard regardless.
Pete Davidson
It seems that Davidson took inspiration from then-fiancée Ariana Grande, who once went blonde for the cover of British Vogue, this past summer. Unfortunately, this look didn't stick around too long; since then, the comedian has played with frosted tips and blue hair.
G-Eazy
Following a few big life changes — a breakup with Halsey and a new tour — the rapper looked to change things up with his look. "Obviously, he's had some changes in his life lately and he's going out on tour, and he wanted to switch it up," says Brown of their "Lost Boys x Fight Club look."
Mexico's World Cup Players
Representing more than just a hair trend, Mexico's World Cup players — including Javier Hernandez and Miguel Layun — went blonde as a sign of unity and as a way to bring them luck during the international competition this summer.
Charlie Puth
One of the more dramatic transformations within the trend, Puth had fans doing a double take when he arrived at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards with very blonde hair.
