Hollywood's Bleach-Blonde Bro Club Just Gained Another Member

Thatiana Diaz
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
Just when you thought getting an appointment with your colorist was complicated enough (with everyone going blonde nowadays), there's a new client base starting to book time under the bleach bowl. We're talking about dudes. Yep, the streets of L.A. are starting to resemble Eminem's performance of The Real Slim Shady at the 2000 MTV VMAs. A look well worn by stars like Frank Ocean and trademarked on classic movie characters like Draco Malfoy is now being embraced by more and more male celebrities.
Celebrity hair colorist Jess Brown, who dyed G-Eazy's hair platinum, points to the change in seasons and the no-risk factor. "The summer is a good time for anybody to make a change with their hair. It's fun and non-committal for them, especially if their hair is short," she tells Refinery29. But it's the wave of influence that really has the trend blooming now more than ever, according to Brown. "When you start seeing it so much more—there's Pete Davidson now and G-Eazy — when guys like that, that have huge followings, when we start seeing them go platinum, I think it makes it much more accessible," she adds.
Brown assures us that we can expect to see more bleached hair from the guys, but in the meantime, we've rounded up the latest, ahead.
Colton Underwood



Colton's relationship status with girlfriend Cassie Randolph hasn't changed much post-Bachelor, but his hair certainly has. While the reality star has been keeping his new bleach-blonde strands under wraps (or, more specifically, baseball hats), fans were quick to notice the transformation.
Christian Navarro



The 13 Reasons Why actor posted a photo of his fresh blonde hair on Instagram with a caption teasing the show's upcoming fourth season. It's likely that the hair change-up is for his role, but we'll just have to wait and see.
Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum debuted a fresh platinum buzz cut on Instagram Stories that left social media split. "Bad idea? Haha," he wrote as he polled his followers (59% of them voted yes). The actor, who is now being compared to Eminem, seems to be digging his new look no matter what people think. "Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing so...," he wrote in a follow-up post.
Zac Efron

Efron tried to debut his new hair on the sly with a casual rock-climbing photo on Instagram, but fans were quick to notice the bleached-out strands peeking out from under his beanie. Though Efron's been blonde before — in both 2017 for Baywatch and 2016 for fun — this is his first time embracing a full bleach-blonde look.
Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images.
Ansel Elgort

After a brief stint as Charlie-Bucket blonde this September (just because!), Elgort appears to have gone even lighter for winter — specifically, a white-hot platinum. Of course, the face of Ralph Lauren Red Rush has yet to give any real reason as to why he transformed into Draco Malfoy, but truth be told, we're onboard regardless.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
Riz Ahmed

The actor decided to get his first taste of Comic-Con in San Diego with a new head of hair, and we have to admit, we're here for it.
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images.
Pete Davidson

It seems that Davidson took inspiration from then-fiancée Ariana Grande, who once went blonde for the cover of British Vogue, this past summer. Unfortunately, this look didn't stick around too long; since then, the comedian has played with frosted tips and blue hair.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
G-Eazy

Following a few big life changes — a breakup with Halsey and a new tour — the rapper looked to change things up with his look. "Obviously, he's had some changes in his life lately and he's going out on tour, and he wanted to switch it up," says Brown of their "Lost Boys x Fight Club look."
A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

@zayn
Zayn Malik

Blonde is far from unpredictable for Malik, who's had fun with different hair color and cuts throughout his career. How could we forget when he wore an ultra-blonde beard or dyed his hair green?
Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images.
Mexico's World Cup Players

Representing more than just a hair trend, Mexico's World Cup players — including Javier Hernandez and Miguel Layun — went blonde as a sign of unity and as a way to bring them luck during the international competition this summer.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Charlie Puth

One of the more dramatic transformations within the trend, Puth had fans doing a double take when he arrived at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards with very blonde hair.
