The Biggest Men's Hair Trend To Take Hollywood This Year

Just when you thought getting an appointment with your colourist was complicated enough (with everyone going blonde nowadays), there's a new clientele base starting to book time under the bleach bowl. We're talking about dudes. Yep, the streets of L.A. are starting to resemble Eminem's performance of The Real Slim Shady at the 2000 MTV VMAs. A look well worn by stars like Frank Ocean and trademarked on classic movie characters like Draco Malfoy is now being embraced by more and more male celebrities.
Celebrity hair colourist Jess Brown, who recently dyed G-Eazy's hair platinum, points to the change in seasons and the no-risk factor. "The summer is a good time for anybody to make a change with their hair. It's fun and non-committal for them, especially if their hair is short," she tells Refinery29. But it's the wave of influence that really has the trend blooming now more than ever, according to Brown. "When you start seeing it so much more—there's Pete Davidson now and G-Eazy—when guys like that, that have huge followings, when we start seeing them go platinum, I think it makes it much more accessible," she adds.
Brown assures us that we can expect to see more bleached hair from the guys, but in the meantime, we've rounded up the latest, ahead.