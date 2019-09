7 Products Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Uses To Deal With Hormonal Acne

On top of dropping skin-care tips that are actually instructive — way better than the "I wash my face at night" routine some celebs feed us — the supermodel has also proven herself to be a low-key beauty pro. And now, she serves as the editor-in-chief of her very own digital beauty platform, Rose Inc . "I’ve spent my modeling career working with some of the best industry artists and experts, and I’ve learned so much from them," Huntington-Whiteley says. "I started Rose Inc. in the hopes that others could learn from them as well."