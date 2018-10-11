7 Products Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Uses To Deal With Hormonal Acne

Any headline that mentions a supermodel's beauty routine is clicky by default. People are dying to know everything models put on their faces — like the eye cream they use to look refreshed in paparazzi photos, even when they just got off a red-eye flight from Japan to New York.
And if the story in question involves Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, we're definitely clicking in to troll for beauty tips — be it on foolproof self tanner application or her favorite lip balm — and any mention of husband Jason Statham. While she's fiercely private about the latter, she's an open book when it comes to her no-BS approach to beauty, specifically her skin care.
"At the moment, I'm really struggling with my skin — I've been dealing with post-pregnancy flare-ups for several months now," Huntington-Whiteley tells Refinery29 in a recent interview. "What helps most is staying loyal to skin-care products that are gentle and effective. Oh, and regular facials, because I see incredible results in the brightness and tone of my skin after a facial," she says, adding that she adores celebrity esthetician Shani Darden in L.A. and the pros at Rescue Spa in NYC.
On top of dropping skin-care tips that are actually instructive — way better than the "I wash my face at night" routine some celebs feed us — the supermodel has also proven herself to be a low-key beauty pro. And now, she serves as the editor-in-chief of her very own digital beauty platform, Rose Inc. "I’ve spent my modeling career working with some of the best industry artists and experts, and I’ve learned so much from them," Huntington-Whiteley says. "I started Rose Inc. in the hopes that others could learn from them as well."
The supermodel is also taking her passion for makeup and female-driven entrepreneurship beyond the computer screen and meeting her fans IRL. This October, she's presenting her first Rose Inc. Masterclass in L.A. in partnership with bareMinerals (she's a brand ambassador). The event will feature her friends and Instagram-famous makeup artists Katie Jane Hughes and Nikki DeRoest.
"The three of us will be talking to a roomful of women — a small community of like-minded beauty lovers — about our personal career journeys and how we got to where we are today," Huntington-Whiteley explains. "My hope is that there will be a few budding makeup artists in the crowd who can feel inspired by the stories they hear."
If you can't make it to the Masterclass but are still fully invested in all things Rosie, read on to find the supermodel's seven must-have beauty products, including a face serum you can find at your local Ulta and an $8 drugstore body lotion.
