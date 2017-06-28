Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Have Welcomed A Baby Boy!

Just in time for Cancer season, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have welcomed their first child. Specifically, an adorable baby boy named Jack Oscar Statham. The model and Mad Max: Fury Road star shared the news in an Instagram post, where she debuted Jack's tiny fingers to the world, as well as some other adorable details.
Instagram is Huntington-Whiteley's social media of choice, since this is also where she first announced her pregnancy way back in February.
"Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!!" she captioned a snap of her on the beach, bump on full display. "Lots of love Rosie x."
Finally, on Saturday, June 24, they welcomed their bundle of joy into the world.
"Our little man arrived!" she captioned the announcement. "Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th."
Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have been planning a family for some time. Back in 2015, the model told the Sunday Express, "Having a family is something I think about for sure."
Back in March, a source told E! News that "Rosie and Jason are looking forward to becoming parents. They are starting to get their nursery together. They are just such a lovely couple and really in love."
Little Oscar couldn't have better parents. Maybe he'll take after his mother's flawless airport style or her incredible modeling career, or follow in his father's footsteps and star in incredible movies like the Fast & Furious franchise.
For now, however, the family is likely spending some quality time relaxing — in their $13 million home, mind you. No matter what, this baby has a great life ahead of him. Congratulations to the new family!
