When you're Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and you're kind of famous and all, being photographed at the airport is pretty much par for the course. But even us airport style watchers have to admit: the model is snapped entering and exiting LAX and JFK at a far more frequent rate compared to other jet-setting celebs. And...well, would you look at that: InStyle went ahead and made a full-blown photo shoot out of it. Of course, with the help of a team of stylists, makeup artists, and retouchers, Whiteley looks glamorous and impeccably unfazed as she poses her way through security.