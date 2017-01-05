When you're Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and you're kind of famous and all, being photographed at the airport is pretty much par for the course. But even us airport style watchers have to admit: the model is snapped entering and exiting LAX and JFK at a far more frequent rate compared to other jet-setting celebs. And...well, would you look at that: InStyle went ahead and made a full-blown photo shoot out of it. Of course, with the help of a team of stylists, makeup artists, and retouchers, Whiteley looks glamorous and impeccably unfazed as she poses her way through security.
Photographed by Txema Yeste, the model cum actress shows us what we're guessing we'd look like if we had a limitless clothing budget and a personal stylist. This particular look, by the way, was inspired by how celebrities traveled in the '60s and '70s, Huntington-Whiteley says in accompanying interview. Only the rich and famous could afford to jet-set back then, after all. Her personal touches, however, include her unwavering propensity for a sturdy heel, an omnipresent pair of don't-look-at-me sunglasses, a fedora, and, of course, a killer carry-on.
We also learned in the interview that the model averages four to six flights a month, which means our chances of catching the amazon's airport style in action are a bit higher than we thought. And while we may prefer our parents and their Prius awaiting us in the parking garage outside of baggage claim instead of a swarm of cameras, we welcome this untapped mecca of street style inspiration for our next trip home. Click through the slideshow, ahead, to see just how the supermodel pulls it off.