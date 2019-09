Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is The New Face Of Ugg (For Real)

In case you've been neglecting your well-worn pair of Uggs, we're delighted to inform you that major changes are happening at the brand right now. In addition to a full-on makeover, it's now co-signed by some major style disrupters. We're talking Rihanna , the Kardashian-Jenners , and now, supermodel-turned-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Following Carolyn Murphy 's lead, Huntington-Whiteley will model in the brand's fall 2016 campaign.All of this, of course, is part of Ugg's upcoming rebrand and we're curious as to what ( else ) that will look like. It's slated to be the "biggest re-launch the brand has ever seen in its 37-year history," Alice Hampton, Ugg's senior director of global operations, told WWD . Huntington-Whiteley was chosen because of her supposed "natural love and affinity" for the brand, her "warmth and effervescent personality," and how she could "translate the new street-style features and benefits" of the fuzzy kicks, as Hampton told WWD. Those features she's talking about are the boots' water and stain resistant capabilities, with an enhanced support and cushioning component, meaning they don't get any comfier than that. And from what we can see so far, the collection will feature slip-ons and booties for the home and yard.