I never envisioned that the first time Rachel Zoe and I would meet would be to talk about UGG boots. But alas, there I was, snuggled on a couch that was more expensive than my entire life, with none other than the stylist I grew up watching on TV. And we were there to discuss the brand's fall collection — which she, of course, styled.
Zoe has a longstanding history of reinventing things. (Take the word "literally," for example. Since about 2008, thanks to her, it has been pronounced lit-rally and meant the opposite of literally.) Now, she's put her otherworldly styling powers to good use to give new life to a shoe that has gained some serious notoriety. UGGs are something people either absolutely love or absolutely hate. But hate is a strong word. And with the brand's updated version (what it's calling the "Classic Slim") shown with street style looks we swear we've seen on a Jenner or two, the new pairs feel more like slightly tufty sneakers than bulked-up sock booties. In other words: The infamously "fugly" shoe actually seems wearable — and, if I may, even cute.
Unlike most of us, Zoe's favorite memory of the brand goes back to when her sons got their first pairs. "When Skyler was born, UGG was sweet enough to send me baby UGGs," she tells me. "And I literally lost my mind. Literally, he wore them every day (and still does). Can't get rid of them. So now he has new ones, and now Kaius has his. Poor Kaius has hand-me-downs, but they're just so sentimental. I can't get rid of them."
She makes a good point, though. No matter who we are or how reluctant we are to admit it, our closets have seen an UGG or two, and their comfort is inescapable — if you haven't felt sheep skin between your toes, you haven't lived. And, if you aren't sold on a slimmed-down version, let the self-proclaimed "Fairy UGGmother" explain it to you in terms the average trend-watcher might be able to relate to: "One woman's skinny [jean] is another woman's wide leg." See?
Ahead, you'll find tons of different ways to style the shoes, proving that they go with seasonal looks you most likely already have. It's time we stop using UGGs as poor excuses for shoes — you know, the pairs that live by the door and only get worn when you have to take out the trash or get the mail — and start realizing that they might actually be the cold weather, feet-warming saviors we've been waiting for.
