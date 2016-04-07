Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is The New Face Of Ugg (For Real)

In case you've been neglecting your well-worn pair of Uggs, we're delighted to inform you that major changes are happening at the brand right now. In addition to a full-on makeover, it's now co-signed by some major style disrupters. We're talking Rihanna, the Kardashian-Jenners, and now, supermodel-turned-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Following Carolyn Murphy's lead, Huntington-Whiteley will model in the brand's fall 2016 campaign.
All of this, of course, is part of Ugg's upcoming rebrand and we're curious as to what (else) that will look like. It's slated to be the "biggest re-launch the brand has ever seen in its 37-year history," Alice Hampton, Ugg's senior director of global operations, told WWD. Huntington-Whiteley was chosen because of her supposed "natural love and affinity" for the brand, her "warmth and effervescent personality," and how she could "translate the new street-style features and benefits" of the fuzzy kicks (whatever that means), as Hampton told WWD. From what we can see so far, the collection will feature slip-ons and yard boots of some sort.
And it seems that Huntington-Whiteley's love for the brand is genuine, too. "I grew up in a farm in the U.K. In the countryside, I’ll always have a pair [of Uggs] with me. They’re part of my active and adventurous lifestyle," the model and actress told WWD. "I’ll wear a pair on the beach when I’m walking the dogs in the winter. They’ll be packed in the back of the car on a road trip on the coast in California. I put my feet in a pair literally every morning."
See? Uggs are not strictly for wearing at home (accompanied by a nice, underage cocktail from a cool mum). They're useful for dog walking, road trips, and who knows what else...
