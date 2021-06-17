TikTok’s ‘Backwards’ Beauty Routine Stopped My Makeup Melting Off In The Heat

I decided to put the hack through its paces by wearing my makeup all day long, donning a mask for a couple of hours and going for a long walk in the sun. While my foundation did eventually crease around my eyes, eyelids and mouth, it stayed more intact than usual. I put it down to the layer of powder and primer soaking up any face grease or sweat before it can reach the surface of makeup, making it less likely to slip and slide. My only gripe? I usually choose one setting product, whether powder, primer or setting spray (never all three), so I was very aware of how much was on my face. It was a little heavier than usual but not uncomfortable in the heat and totally worth it for a more flawless finish.