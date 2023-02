TikTok Says Dry Shampoo Works Better On Clean & Wet Hair, So I Tried It

Having my hair in a boyfriend bob means I touch it a lot to move it out of my face, so it's no wonder it gets a little greasy after day one. Call it magic or simply science but there wasn't a trace of oil in my roots the next day, nor the day after. On day three I noticed a little oil at the front of my hair, where I touch it the most, but it was considerably less greasy than usual and I could get away without another spray of dry shampoo. I didn't really need to wash my hair on day five but I had a bath where the underside of my lengths got bubbly and wet, so I did (reluctantly).