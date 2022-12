It's been around three weeks since I discovered TikTok's nail exfoliation hack and I can confirm that my nails and cuticles are so much better for it. I no longer peel away flakes because there hardly are any. Research suggests that glycolic and lactic acids in particular increase skin hydration. As my cuticles are smoother, there isn't an excuse to pick them and cause a painful hangnail. I'm yet to grow my nails long but they don't appear as brittle thanks to this combination of products, so I have hope! You can apply the glycolic acid toner to nails and cuticles once a day if you like. I used it every other day to be on the safe side, as acids can be irritating. On the nights I took a break, I tried to remember to swipe on some cuticle oil, but I was more consistent with the lotion.