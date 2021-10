Yes, Your Hands Really Need A Skincare Routine

In reality this attitude might be a little counterintuitive, at least from a cosmetic point of view. We put our hands through way more than we do our faces – more washes per day, and more roughly; the same amount of sun and pollution ; extra irritants from cooking, cleaning and general debris – yet we rarely take the time to pamper them. But you’re right. Is that really going to make a difference? Aren’t hands hardier?"Hands have been neglected in terms of skincare for a very long time," said Dr Barbara Kubicka , a cosmetic doctor and owner of ClinicBe . "The ageing of hands happens very quickly, especially with sun exposure and intense hygiene practices like washing hands with very hot water and using sanitising , alcohol-based products. These things are all very harsh to the skin and therefore skin on the hands needs to be looked after with moisturising creams." The skin on our hands is no thicker than on the rest of the body, said Dr Kubicka. Personally I think this is a design flaw, given how much we have to do with our hands, but I’m not really sure who I’d take up this issue with.However, Dr Kubicka said that caring for your hands doesn’t mean buying a whole new set of products. "For my patients, I recommend using the same products on the back of the hands as on the face, especially at night," she said. Nighttime is a good idea because you’re not going to wash your hands for about eight hours so the product can really absorb. Dr Kubicka said you should apply (and reapply) SPF to your hands as you do your face, and that "introducing a hand mask once a week is also a very good hand care solution for that extra element of care and treatment."