The Truth About What Drinking More Water Does For Your Skin

"Cutaneous water content, or the amount of water in the skin, is known to play an important role in different skin functions, such as the water ' barrier ' and water deficiency is associated with several dermatological dysfunctions," explained Dr Papageorgiou. Not staying adequately hydrated could indeed make your skin feel tight, dry and itchy , especially if you’re already prone to eczema or dermatitis Hydrated skin also reflects light better, which can give you a dewier , fresher face, but there’s no study which says a certain, exact amount will tip you over into 'unlocking' the benefits of skin hydration.No doubt anyone who has acne will have been told at some point to drink more water, which must be just as annoying as "just wash your face". Perhaps unsurprisingly, there’s nothing to say that chugging Evian will do much for breakouts . "More research is needed to confirm whether drinking more water can improve acne," said Dr Papageorgiou. "Water is essential to proper detoxification, as it helps carry nutrients through your body, flush out toxins and keep your liver and kidneys working efficiently." One really important thing to take away there: when Dr Papageorgiou says 'detoxification', he’s talking about your body’s own detoxification system of kidneys, liver and sweat , not green juices, herbal teas or 'clean' eating