We live in an age of misinformation and pseudoscience, and that's just what worries Dr Giles Yeo, a geneticist at the University of Cambridge. Dr Yeo first came to our attention when he hosted a headline-grabbing primetime episode of the BBC show Horizon, taking aim at the clean eating craze and its proponents.
In Clean Eating – The Dirty Truth, Dr Yeo tried to cut through the marketing spiel and dangerous claims diets often make. In doing so he exposed the facts about hugely popular diets like paleo, Atkins and Dukan, and challenged toxic terms like 'detox' and 'cleanse'. In his new book, Gene Eating: The Science of Obesity and the Truth About Diets, hailed as an 'anti diet' book, he gets more in-depth about the science of weight, obesity and diet. In the section below he tackles super foods, cleanses, sugar and raw food diets.
