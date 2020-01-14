7 Beauty Products French Women Use ‘Til The Last Drop

Is there anything more alluring than a French woman's beauty secrets? From their je ne sais quoi style to their effortlessly coiffed hair and glowing skin, there is always something undeniably cool about our neighbours across the Channel.
Our obsession with French girl beauty has been fuelled by the icons that have paved the way, from Jane Birkin, Carine Roitfeld and Catherine Deneuve to Camille Charrière, Jeanne Damas and Camille Rowe. Not to mention the pharmacies that house an extensive range of must-haves from effective and Instagram-worthy brands such as Nuxe, Vichy, Avène and Bioderma.
While a quick google will bring up hundreds of articles about how to emulate French girl beauty, suggesting products we should use to achieve that 'no-makeup makeup' look, the question remains: what do our French neighbours really use until the very last drop?
Ahead, we spoke to seven French women to find out which beauty products are a staple on their vanities and inside their handbags – and where you can shop them in the UK.