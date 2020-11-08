How To Nail French Girl Beauty, According To Carine Roitfeld

"When you go to a fashion show in New York, there is a big difference between a French editor and an American editor," said Carine. "The American editor will look perfect. The hair, the nails, everything is great. The French editor is a bit more cool, let's say." There's less perfection and less everything, says Carine. "We use less foundation and less lipstick, because we don't like to use a lot of product. It's like fashion. We are very quiet in a way and we don't like that people stare at us, whether that's what we’re wearing or the colour of our hair." According to Carine, everything should be invisible. "It’s not about the dress we’re wearing under a coat, it's the coat itself," said Carine. "It’s about tiny details and not over-showing anything immediately. That’s the French way. While it's not really minimal, it's not choosing a lot."