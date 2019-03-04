Advice To My 26-Year-Old Self

I’d like you to be less anxious, more confident, more grounded. How can you be so ready for adventure, and also so fearful? Work and romance swirl you into an exhausting vortex of high and lows and endless drama. Yoga isn’t yet fashionable, no one you know meditates. You have a mental picture of lighting a candle and doing some deep breathing while wearing something loose and grey, but it’s just a picture. Find things that are good for you, that aren’t work, romance, social life or shopping. You’ve dropped ballet, though you’ll take it up again at 36, but right now you need to connect to the collective focus at the barre with live piano music while your feet in pink leather slippers do the rond-de-jambes and the entrechats you learned at 5, because there’s joy in that class.