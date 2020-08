The Cult Vitamin C Serum New York Girls Love Has Arrived In The UK

So is it worth the hype? The texture is more like a makeup primer than serum or cream. Like some great vitamin C serums, it does feel ever so slightly gritty but any particles instantly dissolve when massaged into the skin and the product absorbs instantly, leaving behind a fresh, matte finish. As it's pretty potent there is a slight tingle but it subsides within seconds. It didn't make my skin appear red or inflamed, like some high vitamin C serums sometimes can, nor did it 'pill' or bobble when I applied SPF over the top. The bottle promises to brighten, firm and re-texturise skin and after just four days of using this in the morning, I did notice a smoothing, plumping effect. Any skin staining left behind by acne was also faintly minimised. Used regularly, I think this could help improve my skin tone dramatically.