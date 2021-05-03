An Honest Review Of True Skincare, The Brand Everyone’s Talking About

Every so often, a skincare brand comes along which makes us sit up and take notice. Most recently, beauty enthusiasts have been loving PSA Skin, Glow Hub and Q+A Skincare (touted as a natural version of The Ordinary). But lately, it seems everyone is talking about True Skincare.
The brand became an overnight hit when founder and owner Emma Thornton secured an impressive investment on the BBC's Dragons' Den. It wasn't just the dragons Emma won over; since then, her products have sold out at Lookfantastic, Holland & Barrett and Boots.
True's eco-friendly philosophy is its main selling point, as the products are waterless, certified organic and champion natural ingredients. They are also housed in sustainable but Instagram-worthy packaging, such as frosted glass pots and jars. The price point is also swaying consumers. Vitamin C serum, for example, is notoriously expensive but here it's an affordable £18.99, and none of the products (unless you're snapping up the sets) exceeds that mark.
You know a brand is going to be big when TikTok's skincare lovers jump on the bandwagon and True product reviews are all over the app right now. So should you add them to your beauty lineup? I tried five True Skincare products and here are my honest thoughts as a skincare-obsessed beauty editor...
