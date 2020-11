This night serum contains all the ingredients dermatologists rate for minimising spots: glycolic acid and lactic acid , which exfoliate the surface of the skin and minimise hyperpigmentation or skin staining left behind by acne, and salicylic acid , which sinks deep inside pores to break up the mixture of dead skin cells and oil that leads to blackheads. It smells very strong but the brightening, unclogging benefits outweigh the scent, which fades quickly. One thing to know: the concentration of glycolic acid is very high so it's best suited to those who have been using the ingredient regularly with little to no side effects such as irritation (it does tingle slightly) or flaky skin. After something a touch more affordable? Try Lixirskin Nightswitch BHA/AHA 10% £20 , which also features lactic and salicylic acid combined. Always remember to follow with a high factor sunscreen in the morning, as acids can make skin sensitive to sunlight. Yes, even in the winter.