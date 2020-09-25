The Difficult Truth About ‘Natural’ Beauty Products & Climate Change

Broadfield notes that individual beauty consumers will have their own view on what they can and can't accept on the sustainable and responsible spectrum. "If you're still trying to work out where you sit, I ask the following questions ahead of selecting a new brand for the SUST edit," says Broadfield, encouraging consumers to do the same: Is the ingredient supply chain transparent? Is each farmed ingredient traceable? Are synthetic ingredients used and can it be confirmed that they are not damaging to nature in any way? Broadfield also touches on sustainable farming, fair pay for farmers, and carbon emissions. "If brands are proudly shipping ingredients from all over the world but haven't thought about carbon offsetting, it's absolutely right to ask them why," adds Broadfield. She says that in no way is this about shaming, though. "Some brands won't have thought about each of these aspects but there are some easy tweaks and changes they can make that will further increase their positive impact and reduce negatives."