On the first day of my challenge, a friend came over and asked to do some face masks while we caught up. Not a great start for an addict, but I curbed my temptation with my mom's old trick of icing. (According to her, rubbing an ice cube on your face accomplishes what some masks do: It closes your pores, reduces puffiness, and shocks your skin awake with a rosy blush hue.) Relapse averted. My purse was lighter thanks to Egyptian Magic, and considering it replaced basically all the beauty products from my purse — a variety of lipsticks, lip balms, and hand lotions — it lived up to its name. I also bought travel tubes for my shampoo, conditioner, and cleanser to live in my gym bag. Before the week was over, I saw one major benefit of this challenge: I didn’t have to go out of my way and drive home to primp post-gym.