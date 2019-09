Thus the process of elimination began. For body cream, I narrowed it down to Palmer's Cocoa Butter. Shampoo and conditioner were easy, my usual from Organic Caviar. And as my one hair styler I chose my ride or die, Moroccanoil, which smells amazing and brings my ends back to life. For skin care, I left it to my go-to Image Vital C cleanser; Revision eye cream; Elta MD tinted moisturizer with SPF; my favorite Sunday Riley Juno serum; and the all-purpose Egyptian Magic, which triples as hand cream, lip balm, and face moisturizer. For fragrance, I kept Marc Jacob’s Daisy in rotation. I’ve worn it on and off for years, yet it still feels fresh and feminine every time I spritz it on. For my 11th product, I chose to keep Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara. That’s right, my entire makeup regimen rested on one product. I know, I know, you're probably wondering how I could get away with only using mascara, right? Well, to be honest, I've been #blessed with fairly clear skin for most of my adult life yet have never gone sans makeup for longer than a few days, so I wanted to give my skin a break and see what would happen. Plus, being Arab, I have naturally thick lashes; I figured mascara would over-dramatize my eyes and serve as a distraction. That was it. So, following the advice from Project 333’s challenge, I boxed up the rest of my products and put them out of sight. Let's do this.