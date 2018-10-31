From Beauty Pie and Lixir to The Ordinary and Niod, when it comes to great beauty brands, we're already spoilt for choice here in the UK. But you might want to push your holy grail products to one side and make a little more room atop your bathroom shelf, because the Indie Beauty Expo has just brought an avalanche of shiny new launches.
The brainchild of aesthetician Jillian Wright and entrepreneur Nader Naeymi-Rad, the Indie Beauty Expo is a global event, recently established to shed light on all the niche, independent and totally unique beauty brands and buys trickling into the industry. Serving up everything from skincare and haircare to makeup and wellness products, it's a beauty circus meets marketplace, and last week, it came to London for the very first time.
Ahead, you'll find all the brands and products worth stockpiling – before anyone else catches on.