TikToker Kelsey Griffin recently went viral for breaking down their hair cycling routine. "I usually wash my hair about two to three times a week, and every time I wash my hair, I use a different type of shampoo/conditioner routine," they said. "One of my washes is a detox shampoo, so it's a reset routine," continued Kelsey. For their next wash, they tend to use a reparative shampoo (for example, something with bond-building technology to strengthen hair weakened by things like bleach and dye, mechanical damage from hairbrushes or thermal damage from heated styling tools). For the third wash, Kelsey usually enlists a shampoo that hydrates and moisturises. The name of the game is to alternate your shampoo products throughout the month and to give your hair time to rest in between, rather than washing it every single day.