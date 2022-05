I'm used to TikTok beauty hacks falling short. Using a jade roller to apply foundation and using lube as a makeup primer are both useless, for instance. But this one lives up to the hype. The shine from the Vaseline made my lashes look so much darker, as though they'd just been tinted or I'd given them a sweep of jet-black mascara. I thought I'd put my perky lashes through their paces throughout the day, including two train journeys and a long walk. I expected them to drop after a couple of hours, but surprisingly, they survived the sweaty commute and the majority of the day. After a good 8 hours, they were still going strong, but I noticed that they were slightly defeated by gravity when I went to wash my face at the end of the day.