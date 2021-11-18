I Tried TikTok’s Jade Roller Foundation Hack & Here’s My Verdict

I like my base to be light and undetectable so instead of slathering my skin with foundation like the TikTokers, I applied a couple of pumps (my usual amount) to the back of my hand, dipped in the tool and got rolling. This was not the way to go: it felt a bit like painting a wall. I expected the foundation to blend seamlessly over my skin like it did for the TikTokers but it felt like a chore — and it was incredibly patchy. Still, I persisted, applying more and more foundation as I rolled. It's fair to say that the roller didn't absorb any product like a brush or sponge would but I ended up using so much more makeup just to reach a passable result. Thinking I'd got it entirely wrong, the next day I applied foundation directly to my skin instead and got rolling again. But it still took me a good while to accomplish anything that resembled my normal look.