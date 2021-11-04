I Tried TikTok’s Purple Blush Hack & I’ll Never Go Back To Wearing Pink

While I much prefer powder blush, I was swayed by the NudeStix version — a cream formula which looks as though it lends cheeks a believable flush with a dewy finish. The only way to tell if purple blush is all it's cracked up to be is to compare it side by side with pink. I dusted my failsafe pink blush onto one cheek and applied a small dot of purple to the centre of my other cheek. Like everyone on TikTok, I was surprised by how highly pigmented it is. Did I go overboard? I took my foundation brush and got to blending, which distributed the colour evenly over my cheeks, melting it into a convincing pink hue that looked like it was meant to be there. At first glance it was a total contrast to the pink, which suddenly made my makeup look a bit much. The purple definitely blended out to a more credible, lit-from-within flush.