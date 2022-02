TikToker @glamzilla was one of the first beauty content creators to popularise the fun hack, saying that she's "obsessed with doing things in one fluid motion, like bronzer". In the video, which has 1.3 million views, she takes a flat foundation brush packed with liquid bronzer and traces her entire face, starting at her eyes, going down to her nose, around her cheeks and up to her forehead. It wasn't long before TikTokers like @hp_makeup.kr and @reginayavaku took to the app to try it out, with interesting results. For more of a flawless finish, some fill in the gaps with concealer and use a damp makeup sponge to blend everything into the skin, lending a bronzed glow that subtly contours and defines features at the same time.