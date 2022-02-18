TikTokers make this seem really effortless and perfect but videos don't usually show the look hours later. By the end of the day, the bronzer had become darker and my face and neck were two very different shades IRL. The solution is simply to use a lot less bronzer — I did go wild with it, after all. Can you use powder bronzer? Yes, but it's unlikely to give you the same radiance as a cream product and applying powder directly onto bare skin can end up being patchy. I think creams and liquids are much easier to control and blend out seamlessly.