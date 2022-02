TikToker @rachelocoolmua recently went viral for unpacking Bella's luminescent makeup look and making it easy to copy. In the tutorial (which has amassed 1.7 million pairs of eyes so far) the makeup pro dots liquid highlighter along her jawline and blends it into her skin with her fingers. The result is a gorgeous glow not too different from Bella's. While it isn't clear whether Bella really did use highlighter (or if it's simply moisturiser and her skin is just that radiant), TikTok makeup lovers soon jumped on the trend. Recently viral @gwmakeup enlisted a slick of liquid highlighter followed by a layer of pearlescent powder to really dial up the glow, while @feliciamaariemakeup gained 51.6k views for her take using just a swish of powder. Others are taking the skin glow up a notch by combining it with cheek highlighter, too.