I must have been applying my concealer wrong this whole time because surprisingly, my makeup looked so much better — as though a professional had perfected my base. Sure, it's a lot more concealer than I'd usually apply (and I would never put the product on my eyelids) but it gave my skin some uniformity, rather than making my under-eyes look caked in product or a different shade from the rest of my face. We've all seen paparazzi shots of celebs with glaringly white triangles under their eyes where their makeup artist has been heavy-handed with concealer and powder. But this blended into my foundation pretty seamlessly and targeted the areas I wanted it to.