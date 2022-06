7 Genius Healthy Hair Tips I Learned From A Top London Scalp Doctor

According to Hannah, the biggest mistake that everyone makes is googling how often they should be washing their hair . "I've seen some patients who wash their hair once every two weeks," said Hannah, "as it's believed that if you stop washing your hair it will balance out," she adds, referring to the trend for letting hair clean itself. There is no evidence to suggest this works, said Hannah. "I always advise my clients to treat their hair how they would treat their skin. You should be washing your hair every other day — and this goes for all hair types. A healthy scalp means healthy hair." Which leads us nicely on to the next tip...