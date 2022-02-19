I Tried The Effortless Hair Trend Taking Over London Salons & TikTok

The V-part wig is very similar to its salon-popular counterpart, the U-part wig, where the tracks of the weave are sewn onto a wig cap with an opening. This is left bare for your natural hair (known as leave-out) to peek through. As you might have guessed from the name, the opening presents as a V shape so only a small amount of leave-out is necessary, unlike other wig types like the U-part or lace front. What stylists and YouTubers love about the V-part wig is that it allows your natural parting and hairline to take centre stage. Since there is hardly any leave-out, less styling is needed, so you don't have to stress too much about blending your natural hair in with the wig.