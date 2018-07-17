Celebs Have Been Loving This Easy, Breezy Braid Trend All Summer

Aside from a production like the Met Gala, or the elaborate glam common for an award show like the Oscars, it seems like celebrities are taking it easier and easier when it comes to beauty this summer. Jhené Aiko, Zendaya, and Rihanna are among the stars who are so chill, they even do their own makeup and hair touchups for events and shows. With these lax vibes, it's only right that Hollywood's flocking to an equally-chill hairstyle: the jumbo braid.
Sure, this new style du jour looks fancy, but in reality, it only takes a few packs of hair, elastics, gel, and possibly an extra set of hands to stunt at any length. Even better? Most of the styles require minimal heat on your natural hair, which sacrifices the health of your hair and your time, too. Scroll on to see the look in action.