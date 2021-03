8 Butterfly Loc Looks To Inspire Your Next Protective Style

"Butterfly locs are unique because they put a lot less tension on your natural hair," Kanu explains. Like most protective styles, butterfly locs start by braiding your natural hair in single plaits as the base. Then, Kanu crochets Freetress Waterwave hair through the braid. Once the hair is attached to your braid, the curly-braiding hair is then wrapped around using a careful technique with your thumb that leaves gaps throughout to create a "distressed look." ( You can zoom in on the method here .)