Other than that, I can safely say I'm in love with my lengths. Yes, you can feel the beads when you lie down but the extensions aren't as heavy or uncomfortable as other styles like box braids or weaves . To me, it feels very natural. Whether I put my hair up into a ponytail or leave it down, there's no awkwardness or stiffness coming from where the bead sits. Even better? Microlinks are incredibly adaptable. Since my salon appointment (where I had the lengths straightened) I've tried heatless blowouts overnight beach waves and even tossed my hair up into a messy bun to live out my tumblr girl fantasies.