I Tried The £10 Olaplex Dupe & It’s On Par With The Real Thing

First up, the treatment. A 50p-size amount was enough for my thick, medium-length hair and it smelled great. I used my fingers to rake the creamy product through my lengths from the roots to the ends and then a wide-tooth comb to make sure it was distributed evenly. The instructions suggest letting it work its magic for 10-15 minutes but I lost track of time and left it on for almost 30. That's not going to do your hair any harm (quite the opposite if it's parched like mine). As I rinsed out the product, I was surprised by how soft my hair was. I set to blow-drying and it felt so much better than before. It was sleek and satiny and the results were on par with the No.8 mask. My hair felt incredible but as you can tell by the before and after pictures, it didn't do very much to keep my frizz on lockdown right away (something No.8 excels at). But a day later, those frizzy, flyaway pieces of hair were much less visible and my hair was nice and glossy. It was a little more manageable than usual, too. In fact, I thought it a shame to straighten!