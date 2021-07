Is The Cheaper, High Street Version Of Olaplex Really Worth It?

All in all, it's a good result but softness and shine are important to me as my hair is over-processed thanks to bleach and dye. If you're in the same boat, I'd recommend also using something like L'Oréal's Dream Lengths 8 Second Wonder Water, £9.99 (currently on offer for £4.99). While it doesn't necessarily work to restore the hair's structure like the new Mark Hill range, it will give you smooth, swishy and bouncy hair worthy of a shampoo advert — whatever your hair texture. Finally, if you're happy to step away from the high street, I can't speak highly enough of Dizziak's Deep Conditioner, £22 . The five-star reviews don't lie: it makes scorched hair feel brand-new in five minutes. You can use it in the shower if you find hair masks and treatments a chore to incorporate into your hair routine.