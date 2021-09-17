Lockdowns have a habit of creeping up on us. And though we’re out here getting vaxxed, doing our part and counting our blessings, our locks could definitely use some love.
If you’re someone whose colour-treated hair has been suffering, or you’ve had a DIY job gone wrong, you’re definitely not alone. Aussie beauty retailer AMR recently revealed that sales of a particular viral haircare treatment have spiked since lockdown, up a staggering 11,000% from March to July of this year.
A high-powered hair treatment aimed at repairing the damage caused by bleach and dye, Olaplex has become a favourite among people with chemically treated or coloured hair, for its ability to strengthen hair and leave it healthier and softer. And, with many salons having closed up shop for this lockdown, we're clearly looking for ways to step up our at-home hair care skills.
Not only has it been a game-changer for healthier hair, but Olaplex has opened up the possibility of hair dye and bleaching for hair types whose strands have been too susceptible to damage to give traditional colouring methods a solid go. Instead, after the treatment, hair feels just as good — if not better — than it did to begin with.
The viral treatment that retails for £26 is the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Treatment. What makes it so great? According to the brand, the advanced formula utilises a patented Bond Multiplying System, which looks to reconnect broken disulphide sulphur bonds in hair, effectively resetting hair to allow enhanced regrowth, structure and integrity. And, not only is it vegan and cruelty-free, but it's also free of parabens, sulphates, and phthalates.
AMR also reported that the brand's Complete Stylist Kit, £65, was not far behind in sales with a 9,732% increase since lockdown began, and hair care packs in general up 200% from June to July.
