Hair Loss Is So Common Among Black Women; Here’s How I Dealt With Mine

"Like in many cultures, Black women view their hair as their crowning glory and our communities put major value on having full, thick, long hair," says Dr Ejikeme. "With thinning hair a common problem among black and mixed heritage women, embarrassment is rife," she says. While I could have hidden my hair loss under a wig or weave , I chose styles that strategically concealed my bald patch. But I was left wondering why my hair was so different to that of my white mother, who in her 60s still had a full head of hair (despite dying it every colour under the sun, booking in for perms and even straightening it with a clothes iron in her heyday). Dr Ejikeme tells me it's to do with hair type. "Instead of being round or oval like Caucasian and Asian follicles, afro hair follicles are elliptical in shape, with a curved hair follicle bulb," she explains. "This is what makes our hair curly and coiled. Afro hair is lower in density and forms knots easily, so it is fragile and prone to breakage. Plus, our hair tends to lack moisture, as the twists and turns make it difficult for sebum to travel from root to tip as it does on straight hair."