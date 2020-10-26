A lot of them come to me because they want to know how to look after their hair. A lot of people don’t know how, after years of chemically straightening it, thinning it in the process. So they turn to wigs, hair extensions or weave. Trying to encourage them to wear their natural hair means learning about their hair and how to keep it in the best condition possible. We have a lot of mixed families come in – European mums with mixed race children who use the same hair products on their hair as they do on their child. They often don’t know how to deal with their child’s hair. So I started a workshop at the salon to help mums deal with their hair and haircare in between salon visits. This is why you go to salons: to learn key techniques, buy tools and the products to maintain hair.