3 Women Share Their Epic Transition To Curly Hair

The main reason why it took me so long to go fully natural was because I grew up in Cambridge and like most teenagers, I wanted to fit in. That meant straight hair. In going natural, it felt like I was being brave. I was sticking two fingers up to the people who had made snide comments ("You look like you've been dragged through a hedge backwards" or "You look like you've been electrocuted") and I was embracing my natural hair. I felt doubly courageous because after years of damage it wasn't all perfect ringlet curls. I had to get through the straggly phase and nurse my hair back to health, which took time. I also had to get through a lack of feeling sexy and beautiful with my natural hair. I found that whenever my hair was straight I'd get men ask me out or talk to me. Now, I'm very lucky to have a partner who can't get enough of my natural curls.