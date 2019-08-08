I Got 2019's Most Controversial Hairstyle: The Perm

With Libby happy that my hair was in good condition, I came in the following day to take the plunge. Still slightly nervous, I had some pressing questions: would the curls be tight ringlets? Thankfully, no. The technique has changed, and curling on an angle means the waves look more natural. You can also choose the size of the rods, so the smaller you go, the tighter the wave. Libby used tighter ones towards the top of my head, and went wider the lower down she went, which gave my roots more lift and ends more bounce.